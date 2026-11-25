“Stone Cold” Steve Austin remains open to making another WWE appearance, but the legendary Superstar has little interest in taking the spotlight away from the current generation of talent.

Speculation surrounding Austin’s potential involvement at WrestleMania 43 has continued since WWE announced that the event would take place in Saudi Arabia. During an interview with OutKick, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked whether he still has another Stone Cold Stunner left in him.

Austin confirmed that he would be willing to deliver his signature finishing move again while reflecting on the challenges he faced when returning to in-ring competition against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. “I’m always willing to go out there and give a Stunner. I don’t need to do anything more than that. I had that one match with Kevin Owens a couple of years ago, and I didn’t get a chance to practice in a ring. I didn’t really have a whole lot of wind. I wasn’t really in good shape. I didn’t have any timing because it’d been 19 years.”

Although Austin remains receptive to making occasional appearances, he emphasized that WWE’s current roster deserves to be the focal point of the product. The Texas Rattlesnake explained that he would rather complement today’s performers than occupy valuable television time at their expense.

“So, to answer your question, yeah, I’ve got a Stunner for somebody. But, you know, you got to remember, at least in my head, my time was way back then, whenever it was, and the time now is for these kids and the men and women who are running up and down the road right now doing it. It’s their time. So, if I can go out there and be some salt and pepper on their steak, that’s cool. But I don’t need to go out there and hog up a bunch of TV time trying to get myself back over or anything like that because it’s their time.”

Austin also discussed the physical realities of performing at this stage of his life. With his 62nd birthday approaching in December, the former WWE Champion noted that he continues to maintain an impressive level of fitness but recognizes the importance of being realistic about his capabilities compared to wrestlers currently in their prime.

“Also, you’re already suspending disbelief or creating a different reality in wrestling as it is. You know, I’ll be 62 in December, and I’m in really good shape. I work out harder than most people I know, and I can go out there and do a lot. But, at the end of the day, these kids are 25 to 35 years old, in the prime of their lives, and we don’t want to push the limits with what I can do.”

While Austin’s comments leave the door open for another WWE appearance, they fall short of confirming any involvement at WrestleMania 43.