Logan Paul appears to be nearing his return to in-ring competition following a lengthy absence due to injury.

Paul has been out of action for the past six months after suffering a torn triceps during a tag team match against The Street Profits on the May 23 edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Despite being unable to compete, Paul has remained involved in WWE storylines through his association with The Vision.

On Wednesday, November 25, Madison Square Garden’s official X account announced that Paul is scheduled to compete at WWE’s annual post-Christmas live event at the legendary New York City venue on December 26.

“JUST ANNOUNCED,” the social media statement began. “Logan Paul will be in action at WWE Holiday Live Tour at The Garden on Dec 26!”

While an opponent has yet to be announced, the advertisement provides an indication that Paul is closing in on his return to the ring.

It remains to be seen whether Paul will resume in-ring competition on WWE television before the Madison Square Garden event.