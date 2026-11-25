John Cena’s shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 left Cody Rhodes with more than just physical injuries. As it turns out, “The American Nightmare” also missed out on an opportunity to meet one of the biggest names in the music industry.

The premium live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, concluded with Cena joining forces with The Rock and Travis Scott in a vicious assault on Rhodes. The segment became one of the most talked-about moments of the year, with Rhodes suffering a busted eardrum that he later attributed to a strike from Scott.

Speaking on the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast with Carmelo Anthony and Kazeem Famuyide, Rhodes revealed that one of his biggest disappointments from that night was being unable to introduce himself to Drake, who was sitting in the front row. “One of the biggest bummers of the evening, besides getting my ass kicked, is that Drake was sitting in the front row. I thought, ‘I’d like to say hi to Drake. Drake seems like a cool guy. He likes watches. He’s a massive star.’”

Unfortunately for Rhodes, the aftermath of Cena’s betrayal left him in little condition to socialize with the Grammy Award-winning rapper. Rhodes recalled spotting Drake while lying on the mat but explained that the circumstances prevented him from making an introduction before leaving. “My only opportunity to say hi to him would’ve been when I looked like The Walking Dead on my way out of there. I never got the chance to say hey. I was looking at him while I was laying there, sometimes you find someone’s eye. ‘That’s cool that he came,’” Rhodes recalled.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rhodes discussed his unfinished business with The Rock ahead of The Final Boss’ WWE return at this weekend’s Survivor Series in Houston, Texas.