Booker T has weighed in on the contributions of two of professional wrestling’s most recognizable managerial personalities, Jimmy Hart and Jim Cornette, offering high praise for both veterans.

Speaking on his podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on his longstanding friendship with Hart, highlighting the legendary manager’s infectious positivity and consistent personality throughout their years in the wrestling business.

“Jimmy, man, I’ve had such a great relationship with him from the beginning. He’s always been the same guy from the first time I met him to this day right here. He’s always been the same guy. I’ve never seen Jimmy Hart have a bad day. He’s always the happiest guy in the room. I’ve never seen him with a frown. I’ve never seen him mad or angry. It’s amazing how that… There’s a reason why he still has all his hair. [Laughter] You know what I mean? I’m serious, man.”

Booker then turned his attention to Cornette, whose outspoken opinions on modern professional wrestling frequently spark debate among fans and industry personalities. While acknowledging that Cornette’s commentary can be polarizing, Booker explained that his own decades of experience in the business have given him an appreciation for the veteran manager’s perspective.

“I love Jimmy Hart as a person. But I love Jim Cornette as a performer what he’s done for the game as well. I see Jim Cornette with his show, and he’s highly controversial with a lot of people. But I can tell you right now, from a guy that’s been in the business, 99.9% of the stuff that guy says, he’s spot-on. You may not like it. You may not agree with it, but for someone who’s been in this business as long as I have, when I hear the stuff that he says, he may be a little bit raw in his delivery, the way he puts it together, but normally, it’s 100% spot-on every single time. And I always love what he’s brought to the game.”