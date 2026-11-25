Three years after making his unforgettable return to WWE, CM Punk believes he is performing at the highest level of his professional wrestling career.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Punk reflected on his journey since returning to the company at Survivor Series 2023. “The Best in the World” expressed his satisfaction with his current position in WWE, emphasizing that he remains as motivated as ever and sees no reason to slow down. “Time of my life,” Punk said. “And I think in those three years, I’ve done the best work of my entire career and to me I’m showing no signs of slowing down. I’m exactly where I want to be.”

Punk also discussed how WWE has evolved since his controversial departure in 2014. In doing so, he took a jab at longtime rival Seth Rollins, suggesting that his decision to walk away ultimately helped improve conditions for other talent within the company, including Rollins himself. “The company’s a different place than it was, when I left, as Seth likes to constantly say, took my ball and went home, to in turn make things better for all of the boys, himself included.”

With WWE Survivor Series: WarGames taking place this Saturday, Punk and Rollins are set to put their longstanding differences aside as they compete on the same team. While Punk described his second stint with WWE as a dream come true, he jokingly identified teaming with Rollins as the one exception to an otherwise overwhelmingly positive experience.

“I feel like my work over the last three years is, I mean, you tell me you’re a fan and you’re honest,” Punk continued. “I think I’ve been doing the best work of my career and it’s been a dream come true. I really don’t have a bad thing to say about my time back except for the fact that I have to tag with Seth Rollins on Saturday.”