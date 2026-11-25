Cody Rhodes has opened up about the possibility of turning heel in WWE, explaining why he would want such a character transformation to defy audience expectations.

During an appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, “The American Nightmare” discussed what a potential move to the dark side could look like. Rather than portraying a villain that fans ultimately embrace, Rhodes expressed interest in creating a character that evokes a genuine emotional response from the audience.

“Everyone’s got a screw loose, you know, but I don’t know if it’s as bad as people might think. If I was to go that direction, I just want it to be different than maybe what people anticipate. I wouldn’t want them to walk away thinking it was cool versus really an experience, you know? Well, it’s tricky because if they really hate you, sometimes there’s a mistake made that, ‘oh, that’s not the heat we want.’ And you need those guys that just get booed. Just get booed. You need those, and you need them to be tough, legitimate, and actually able to put your guy down.”

Rhodes also praised WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H for not allowing social media opinions to dictate the company’s creative direction. He joked that his character would have undergone numerous transformations by now if WWE based its booking decisions on online feedback.

The WWE Superstar went on to explain that he appreciates performers who can generate authentic heel heat, admitting that watching wrestlers receive overwhelmingly negative reactions from live crowds often makes him want to work with them. “I like this about Triple H a lot. He’s not going to book his show based on X [Twitter]. Thank God, because I would have been 18 different characters at this point. [Laughter] He’s going to book it based on all the proper metrics and what’s happening there in the arena. But, yeah, I always, when there’s somebody out there that they’re just booing, I’m backstage just, ‘I’d love to wrestle that guy.’ [Laughter] You know, I know I’m not going to. You’re going to have me against Team Mexico.”

For now, Rhodes remains one of WWE’s most prominent babyfaces. While his comments offer insight into how he would approach a potential heel turn, there is no indication that such a character change is imminent.