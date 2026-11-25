Jeff Jarrett believes WWE needs to rediscover what originally made Survivor Series one of its marquee annual events.

Speaking on the latest episode of his My World podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star shared his thoughts on this weekend’s Survivor Series premium live event, arguing that the show has struggled to maintain its identity amid WWE’s increasingly crowded event schedule.

When co-host Conrad Thompson questioned whether WWE should consider discontinuing Survivor Series altogether, Jarrett acknowledged that the event no longer carries the significance it once did but questioned whether eliminating it would solve the underlying problem.

“Creative is subjective. You got 12, 13 [Premium live] events and everything kind of gets lost in the shuffle,” Jarrett said. “This [this year’s Survivor Series] isn’t special at all, and it’s not going to be special at all. And I’m not sure how you can make it special at all. So you (Conrad) say do away with it. I’m thinking that, okay, you’re going to have to replace this premium live event with something.”

Rather than abandoning one of WWE’s longest-running premium live events, Jarrett proposed reviving the traditional elimination match format that originally distinguished Survivor Series from other major shows. He suggested utilizing the weekly programming time available on RAW and SmackDown to develop storylines around multiple elimination matches, while incorporating modern creative elements to freshen up the concept.

“Just stick with the name. And what I’m wondering is…you got two or three hours on Monday and two or three hours on Friday,” Jarrett continued. “Why not completely theme it up and have four or five Survivor Series matches? Go back to the format? Sprinkling some new ins and outs of it, but somehow some way get to the back to the core of it, which made it special. And I do think it was special in the late eighties.”

WWE has shifted away from its traditional Survivor Series elimination matches in recent years, with the WarGames stipulation becoming the centerpiece of the annual event since its introduction to the main roster in 2022.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 takes place this Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest news and live coverage of the event.