CM Punk is looking to recapture the spirit of a classic WWE Survivor Series match while giving fans an opportunity to escape the political divisions of everyday life.

This Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 premium live event will feature a traditional five-on-five elimination match between Team USA and Team Mexico, bringing a patriotic element to one of the company’s longest-running annual events.

Speaking on the Wingmen podcast, Punk discussed the significance of the matchup, explaining that national pride, teamwork, and the traditional Survivor Series format are central to its appeal.

“It may sound a little bit corny, but this is a throwback,” Punk said. “This is USA versus Mexico, so it’s really about just pride of country and trying to be there for your teammate and win so you can kind of raise your flag.”

Rather than allowing the international rivalry to become an extension of real-world political tensions, Punk hopes the match will provide an entertaining escape for the WWE audience. He also emphasized that his focus is on working alongside his teammates and sharing the ring with performers he considers legends.

“I think too often, especially lately, we have been immersed in this political warfare type thing and I’m just trying to do something a little bit light hearted and have fun with it,” he continued. “I’m not looking to fight any of my teammates, I’m looking to get in there with who I think are a bunch of legends and put on a show for everyone in Houston.”

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 takes place this Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest news and live results coverage of the premium live event.