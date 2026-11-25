Jacy Jayne has reflected on a frightening moment from this year’s WWE Money in the Bank premium live event, revealing that the spot turned out better than she and Lola Vice had anticipated.

Speaking on TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast, the Fatal Influence member discussed the memorable ladder sequence that saw both Superstars fall through the ropes before crashing to the floor at ringside.

Jayne also took the opportunity to clear up her previous remarks about nearly dying during the incident, explaining that her comments were intended as a joke rather than a serious assessment of what happened.

“Alright, I was being dramatic,” Jayne said. “You know, you say a joke and then people run with it and take it seriously. I didn’t almost die, but that damn Lola, she tried to kill me.”

Recalling the experience from her perspective, Jayne explained that although the entire sequence unfolded within seconds, the sensation of falling backward out of the ring felt considerably longer.

“We hit the ladder and next thing you know, I’m staring up at my toes falling backwards out of the ring,” Jayne continued. “It was one of those things that obviously happened so fast, but I felt like I was falling for so long.”

Fortunately, both competitors escaped the incident without injury. Jayne admitted that she was ultimately pleased with how the sequence played out, particularly after seeing how impressive it looked compared to what they had originally envisioned.

“But, I’m a professional, I know how to land. I’m good. There were no injuries or anything,” Jayne added. “I think it made a cool moment in the match, I was honestly happy it happened. I was like, damn, that looked really good. That looked way better than we anticipated.”

Jayne is preparing for another physically demanding encounter this weekend when she steps inside WarGames at WWE Survivor Series 2026. She will team with Jade Cargill, Michin, and fellow Fatal Influence members Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid to take on Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Tatum Paxley in the Women’s WarGames match.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 takes place this Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest news and live results coverage of the premium live event.