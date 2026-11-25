NBA legend Carmelo Anthony has opened up about the story behind his memorable photo with John Cena, revealing that the WWE icon presented him with a special gift during their encounter more than two decades ago.

The two stars crossed paths during NBA All-Star Weekend in 2005, posing together for a photograph that continues to circulate on social media to this day.

Speaking on a recent episode of his 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, Anthony recalled receiving a personalized wrestling championship belt from Cena. The former NBA star also revealed that both he and his mother were wrestling fans, making the encounter particularly meaningful.

“He gave me the belt that night,” Anthony recalled. “He gave me the wrestling belt. I think it was a pool tournament at All-Star weekend. I’m a wrestling fan, my mom is a big wrestling fan. This was our moment.”

Anthony also shared an amusing detail about the exchange, explaining that he initially attempted to hand the championship belt back to Cena before discovering that it had been specially engraved with his name.

“He gave me the wrestling belt. I tried to give it back,” Anthony continued. “My name is on there. Got it engraved. They’re telling me, ‘This is the guy.’ Shoutout to my guy.”