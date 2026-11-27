On Monday, November 16th, WWE RAW took place at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. The show was headlined by The Bloodline, consisting of “Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso, facing off against 946, which included Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana, in a Men’s WarGames Advantage Match.

This episode also featured “Big Sexy” Raquel Rodriguez from The Judgment Day defending the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against the new champion, “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY. Additionally, “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer competed against WWE Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence in a non-title match. There was also a segment involving 17-time World Champion John Cena, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan from The Judgment Day, and “The Man” Becky Lynch.

Furthermore, RAW on November 16th featured a singles match between The Miz and “The Mega Star” LA Knight. The episode featured a segment involving The Miz, Kit Wilson, LA Knight, “The Best In The World” CM Punk, and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, among others.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the producers for each segment and match of this episode have been identified, and the episode was internally titled “Advantage.”

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Shane Helms produced the singles match between The Miz vs. “The Mega Star” and the segment between The Miz, Kit Wilson, “The Mega Star” LA Knight, “The Best In The World” CM Punk and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

– Jason Jordan produced the segment between 17-time World Champion John Cena, WWE Women’s world Champion Liv Morgan of The Judgment Day and “The Man” Becky Lynch.

– Jason Jordan produced the non-title match between “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer vs. WWE Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence.

– Petey Williams produced the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match between “Big Sexy” Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day vs. new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY.

– Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the Men’s WarGames Advantage Match between The Bloodline (“Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso) vs. 946 (Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana).