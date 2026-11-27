WWE star “The Best In The World,” CM Punk, appeared on Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk to discuss various topics, including his picks for dream tag team partners, both all-time and among current WWE talent.

Punk said, “I always pick my wife in a heartbeat, because I’ve seen her fight. And I — you know, I don’t want to fight her. Had the time of my life tagging with her as well. But a lot of people will probably think that’s just a copout, and I’m just trying to score brownie points at home. Not true though. Literally one of the toughest human beings I’ve ever been in the ring with, my wife. For wrestlers, toughest man I ever met in my life was Harley Race. I would love to tag with him. For current [talent], Cody Rhodes is one of my good friends. Love, love anytime I’m on screen with him. Tagging with him is fun; don’t like wrestling him. It’d be like if you two wrestled each other, like there’s so much history, but deep down, you guys love each other.”

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