WWE Hall of Famer Lita has been away from in-ring action since April 2023, but fans still speculate about her possible return for one more match.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp about the likelihood of Lita returning to WWE for another match. Sapp mentioned that he hasn’t heard anything from his sources within WWE regarding this, but he does see a potential for her to return for a Royal Rumble Match or a traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match in the future.

Lita’s last appearance in the ring for the company was at WrestleMania 39 on Night One, where she teamed with fellow Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE veteran Becky Lynch to defeat Damage CTRL, consisting of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai, in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.