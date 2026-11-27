Nattie (Natalya) still has unfinished business in WWE, but at this stage of her career, the veteran is more focused on meaningful storytelling than simply adding to her extensive list of accomplishments.

During an interview with The Toronto Sun, the former WWE Women’s Champion discussed her current standing with the company, her ambitions moving forward, and her appreciation for Triple H’s approach to creative.

Nattie explained that while she has built a reputation throughout her career as someone willing to take on any assignment, she appreciates WWE’s Chief Content Officer taking the time to find the right opportunity to reintegrate her into the women’s division. “I still have very big dreams in WWE. I think it’s just about finding the right place. You know what I mean? For so long in my WWE career, I just did everything that was ever asked of me. In a way, that was great because anytime they ever needed me for anything, I was always willing to play ball. And here’s the thing: I still am. But what I like about Triple H and the way that he tells stories and handles creative is that he wants the creative to be meaningful. So, I like the fact that he’s taking the time to find a way for me to come back into the division in a meaningful way.”

Reflecting on her longevity and record-breaking career, Nattie acknowledged that while her work ethic helped her achieve Guinness World Record recognition, not every match she competed in carried the same level of significance.

The veteran emphasized that her priorities have evolved, with her focus now on producing some of the most meaningful work of her career. She also expressed confidence that Triple H understands both her creative ambitions and her desire to remain an active part of WWE’s women’s division. “I think it’s really important because before, I had a Guinness World Record for having the most matches, but it was also because I was such a workhorse that I did so many things. Some of those matches were just, you know, fine, but they weren’t always the most meaningful. Now, I’m really interested in doing the most meaningful work that I can. I know that Triple H understands my vision. He understands that I very much want to be a part of the division. It’s my life’s work.”