Cody Rhodes and Stephanie McMahon have addressed the criticism surrounding their involvement in initiatives associated with the administration of United States President Donald Trump.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Stephanie visited the White House in 2025, where Trump signed executive orders. During his appearance on Stephanie’s What’s Your Story? podcast, Rhodes discussed the negative reactions he has received when promoting the President’s Council on Fitness.

“The American Nightmare” emphasized that his involvement is motivated by encouraging children to embrace physical activity, regardless of their political backgrounds or circumstances. I really do like the President’s Council on Fitness. I really do. And I know every time we post about it or there’s something, there’s this kind of clapback about how people feel about the current administration. I just wish everyone could understand that we’re going into sometimes underprivileged areas, or we’re going into the best high schools in the world, getting kids to do pushups, sit-ups, shuttle runs, compete with each other, compete with themselves, and not be stuck on their phones. That’s never going to be a bad thing.”

Stephanie expanded on the subject by discussing how political divisions can affect other causes, including initiatives supporting pediatric cancer. She expressed frustration with the increasingly polarized political climate and shared her belief that people from opposing sides should be able to work together toward common goals.

“Cody, there are a number of different initiatives for pediatric cancer that sometimes aren’t voted on because they’re seen as one political side or another. And it’s so frustrating because the way our country was founded—and this is my opinion, it was all about coming together for what’s best for the people. One side is going to have great ideas, and another side is going to have great ideas. Then we come together and figure out what the best of the best are, right? That’s the way it’s supposed to operate. But now it’s like everything is demonized. If you’re on one side, you’re demonized. If you’re on the other side, you’re demonized. It’s like, where are we ever supposed to meet in the middle?”

Rhodes went on to reveal that people have privately contacted him to ask whether he intends to continue promoting the initiative on social media. Despite the criticism, the WWE star made it clear that he has no intention of distancing himself from a program he views as being focused on children’s health and fitness rather than politics.

“There have been people who have texted and asked me, ‘Hey, are you going to post about this’ Hell yeah, I’m going to post. We are doing pushups and sit-ups with kids. This is a nonpartisan initiative that’s about health and fitness. So, that’s my political high horse. I feel strongly about that.”