Stephanie McMahon has offered an update on the musical ambitions of her youngest daughter with Paul “Triple H” Levesque, revealing that the 16-year-old has been writing original songs and spending time in the recording studio.

During a recent episode of her What’s Your Story? podcast, Stephanie discussed the talents of Vaughn Evelyn, whom WWE fans may remember for her performance of “God Bless America” on the opening night of SummerSlam 2026 this past August.

Stephanie spoke proudly about her daughter’s abilities as both a singer and songwriter, praising her natural charisma and the quality of her lyrics. “She has been, I don’t know if I should talk about this, but she’s been in the studio and she writes music,” Stephanie said. “She really has a talent. And she has ‘it’ anyway. Like, she just has ‘it,’ but she can actually sing on top of it. And her lyrics are really beautiful.”

McMahon also recalled an emotional moment when Vaughn shared an unfinished song inspired by her older sisters leaving home to attend college. Stephanie explained that hearing the lyrics gave her a deeper understanding of how her youngest daughter had been coping with the changes within their household.

“She wrote this song. There’s some really great ones, and one in particular that sticks in my mind, but then she all of a sudden said, ‘I have just part of a song that I started to write. Can I play it?’ And they were like, ‘Sure.’ And she started, and it was all about her sisters leaving [for college] and how she feels when she walks by their door and it’s closed and how she wasn’t ready to be all alone and she knew it was coming, but she didn’t know how it was going to feel.”

She continued, “And it’s like, oh, my God, if I ever wondered how she felt with her older sisters being gone, it was — and so well done. But so powerful.”

Stephanie also reflected on the significance of having all three of her daughters present for her WWE Hall of Fame induction earlier this year. Having spent much of her life in front of WWE cameras, McMahon expressed how special it was to see her children become part of the company’s history in their own right. “And to have my kids as a part of the Hall of Fame, they are now officially a part of the canon,” Stephanie said. “And they weren’t before. Aurora was because her birth was announced on Raw, but they are now officially a part of the canon.”