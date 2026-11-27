Chad Gable has no intention of closing the door on his time in AAA, revealing that he considers a return to the Mexican promotion inevitable.

Speaking with The Wrestling Classic, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion reflected on his successful stint in Mexico, including his memorable Mask vs. Mask encounter with El Grande Americano at Noche de Los Grandes.

Although Gable intends to be selective about the timing and circumstances of his return, he believes he owes it to the promotion and its fans to wrestle in Mexico again. “Absolutely. Yeah, I keep eyes on every AAA show, of course,” Gable said. “I will probably pick and choose very carefully the time and place for the return, but I mean, I have to go back. I feel like I owe it to them at this point. They gave me so much.”

Gable also credited his experiences in AAA with helping elevate his WWE career, explaining that the momentum he generated in Mexico played an instrumental role in his journey toward capturing his first Intercontinental Championship. He specifically acknowledged Jeremy Borash, The Undertaker, and the entire AAA team for the opportunities they afforded him.

“The Intercontinental Championship run that I had and the journey to that, I have full confidence in saying I don’t think any of that would have happened if it weren’t for all the stuff that happened in Mexico that got me the momentum to be able to do that, you know,” he stated. “And that’s again in large part due to the crowd down there, due to the opportunities I was given by (Jeremy) Borash and by Undertaker, who are doing things down there, and just the whole crew. So I owe it to them to get back down there sooner than later.”

One of the most rewarding aspects of Gable’s AAA run was the dramatic shift in how Mexican wrestling fans received him. Having entered his Mask vs. Mask match as a heavily disliked performer, Gable recalled earning the audience’s respect through his commitment to the storyline and the physical sacrifices he made during the encounter.

“To have it all end the way it did, where it’s almost as if they received me after that, as they accepted me, and they hated me so much going into it,” Gable recalled. “And it just speaks to their level of respect for what we do, the idea that they would allow that change to happen that quickly because they saw what I was willing to do for the mask, for the story, for them, the lengths I was willing to go to, the blood, what I was willing to do to my body. And I think they’re very open to giving that right back to you, that level of respect.”

He continued, “So I can’t say enough about them. Highest respect to them, and just the whole story overall. Just what a special time in my career. It was awesome.”

While Gable stopped short of providing a specific timeframe for his AAA return, his comments suggest that he views his work in Mexico as an important chapter of his career that is far from finished.