Austin Creed has found a renewed sense of creative motivation in AEW after feeling that his character development alongside Kofi Kingston had stagnated during the latter stages of their WWE careers.

Speaking on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast, the former Xavier Woods reflected on the creative limitations he and Kingston encountered before leaving WWE in May 2026.

The duo generated significant attention in December 2024 when they turned heel and ousted Big E from The New Day. However, despite the initial buzz surrounding the storyline, Creed and Kingston struggled to establish a consistent presence on WWE programming.

Creed explained that while continuing with their established formula would have been the easier option, both performers were eager to challenge themselves and take their characters in a different direction. “I feel like there was a lack of creative evolution,” Creed said. “Doing what we were doing for so long, we could keep doing what we were doing, and it would be fine and everything would great and people would like it well enough, but that’s not what we wanted. We wanted to create and turn our characters into something bigger than what they are.”

For Creed, turning heel represented an opportunity to reinvent themselves after years of entertaining audiences as members of The New Day. However, the creative opportunities that followed did not materialize in the way they had envisioned.

Creed believes their move to AEW has afforded them the chance to explore those previously untapped aspects of their personalities while developing new dynamics with an entirely different roster of performers. “Not having the chance to create more layers, especially after we turned heel, it was like, ‘Okay, now we have this opportunity to do so many more things.’ Then, those opportunities didn’t come in the way that we were hoping that they would, which is fine — neither here nor there — but getting to that [in AEW] feels amazing because now those are layers are shown as we are creating them, we are figuring out what they are and how they interact with all the other personalities that are very new.”

He continued, “I don’t know if creative renaissance is the right word, but it’s really invigorating, and it makes us excited to get up and go to work.”

Creed and Kingston have already found championship success in AEW alongside Swerve Strickland. Collectively known as The Dangerous New Level, the trio currently holds the AEW World Trios Championship.