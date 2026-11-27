AEW has introduced another intriguing chapter in the ongoing mystery surrounding the disappearance of “Timeless” Toni Storm.

On Friday, the company released the debut installment of The Toni Storm Tapes on its official YouTube channel, offering fans a glimpse into the former AEW Women’s World Champion’s life through a collection of previously unheard recordings.

Presented by Renee Paquette, the video explained that a mysterious package had recently been delivered to AEW headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida. Wrapped in brown paper and secured with string, the package arrived without a return address and contained five analog cassette tapes featuring recordings from an undisclosed timeframe. “It was long rumored that Toni had a recording device inside her purse, capturing every conversation, every meeting, every moment,” Paquette explained. “Well, now those rumors are true. These are The Toni Storm Tapes.”

The opening installment, titled “Mundanities,” documents various aspects of Storm’s everyday life. Among the recordings are Storm attempting to order pizza, observing her neighbors, preparing her own pizza, and speaking to her dog.

References to a nearby chicken coop suggest that Storm may have been residing in a rural setting, while the tape also includes conversations with her longtime associate Luther.

Storm has been absent from AEW television since being found unconscious backstage ahead of the March 18 episode of Dynamite. The identity of the individual responsible for the storyline attack has yet to be revealed.

Her most recent in-ring appearance came at AEW Revolution on March 15, where she defeated Marina Shafir before becoming involved in a pull-apart confrontation with MMA legend Ronda Rousey.

With four additional cassette tapes yet to be explored, the new series could provide further clues surrounding Storm’s disappearance as AEW continues to develop the mystery behind her absence.