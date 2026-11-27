According to Fightful Select, Dustin Rhodes was responsible for producing the intense Texas Death Match at AEW Full Gear 2026. This 40-minute match featured The Dangerous New Level (Swerve Strickland, Kofi, and “Awesome” Austin Creed) reclaiming the AEW World Trios Championship from “Hangman” Adam Page and the duo of Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido).

The report also mentioned that AEW has updated the start time for Worlds End 2026 to 8 PM ET. Unlike recent AEW pay-per-views, this upcoming event will not be preceded by a one-hour Tailgate Brawl. Scheduled for Saturday, December 19, the annual December pay-per-view will be headlined by an Undisputed AEW World Championship Ladder Match between Will Ospreay and MJF.

Additionally, it was noted that Josh Matthews assisted with production for a period during the absence of AEW’s EVP and Head of Global Production, Michael “Mike” Mansury, earlier this year.