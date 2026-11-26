AEW taped its special Thanksgiving edition of Collision on Wednesday, November 25, in Omaha, Nebraska, for broadcast on Thursday, November 26, at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

The taping featured three Continental Classic tournament matches, an AEW Trios Championship defense, a confrontation involving The Death Riders, and an apparent injury concern involving Tommaso Ciampa.

Below are the complete spoiler results, courtesy of Billy Krotchsen of PWInsider.com:

– Dangerous New Level (Swerve Strickland, Austin Creed, and Kofi) successfully defended the AEW Trios Championship against The Don Callis Family’s Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero, and Hechicero. Strickland secured the victory by pinning Romero.

– Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) picked up a victory over Nixi XS and Anna Ray, with Hart scoring the decisive pinfall over Nixi XS.

– The Death Riders delivered a backstage promo before Mercedes attacked Marina Shafir. The Cut subsequently launched an attack on The Death Riders, leading to a brawl that made its way into the ring. The segment concluded with The Cut laying out the entire faction.

– Ricochet defeated Brody King in Continental Classic Blue League action, picking up three points in the tournament.

– Jack Perry appeared in a backstage promo, proclaiming that he would become world champion.

– Bandido and Konosuke Takeshita battled to a 20-minute time-limit draw in their Continental Classic Blue League encounter. Both competitors received one point in the tournament standings.

– Don Callis attempted to recruit Ilja Dragunov into The Don Callis Family by presenting him with a financial offer. Dragunov rejected the proposal and tore up the check.

– The Kasper Brothers (Jacob Kasper and Drew Kasper) defeated Atlas Armstrong and Talon Graves in tag team competition.

– The Brawling Birds appeared in a backstage segment, where they requested a meeting with The Wrathlander.

– Athena and Billie Starkz defeated Queen Aminata and Mina Shirakawa in tag team action. Starkz secured the win by pinning Aminata.

– Tommaso Ciampa defeated Nick Wayne in Continental Classic Gold League action to collect three points. However, Ciampa appeared to experience an issue with his right knee during the closing stages of the match and received assistance from medical personnel in making his way backstage.

The nature and severity of Ciampa’s apparent knee issue remain unclear.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates and complete AEW Collision coverage.