Brian Cage continues to express frustration over his exclusion from the 2026 AEW Continental Classic, while also pushing back against criticism surrounding his injury history and in-ring abilities.

After previously sharing a video on social media in which he claimed to have been “snubbed out from way too many things,” Cage addressed the perception among some wrestling fans that he is injury-prone.

The former FTW Champion pointed to his injury record throughout his two-decade wrestling career, questioning the validity of that criticism and explaining that he has undergone only two wrestling-related surgeries. “For the love of God, someone please list me my injuries? The main negative I see is ‘I’m injury prone’. I’ve had 2 surgeries from wrestling in over 20 years, and had my back issue in TNA that lasted for 4-5 months because I kept wrestling and working through it. So go on then, where’s all my injuries????”

The discussion surrounding Cage’s absence from the Continental Classic intensified after AEW announced that Konosuke Takeshita would replace the injured Daniel Garcia in this year’s tournament.

One fan questioned why Cage had been overlooked for the vacant spot, expressing frustration with AEW’s utilization of the powerhouse. “Wtf? Why not Brian Cage? One of the most talented guys on the planet and you are just wasting him!”

Another social media user defended AEW’s decision to select Takeshita, taking a personal shot at Cage in the process. “Because Takeshita can wrestle laps around him and doesn’t need to be roided up to do it?”

Cage responded by pointing to his recent encounter with Takeshita on AEW Dynamite, suggesting that their performance together demonstrated his ability to compete at the same level. “Hmmm pretty sure I was in that match with him on Dynamite that stole the show.”

Cage’s latest remarks come amid his publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the opportunities he has received in AEW, with his omission from the Continental Classic becoming a particular source of frustration.