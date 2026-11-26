AEW returns to television tonight with a special Thursday night edition of Collision, featuring three Continental Classic tournament matches, an AEW Trios Championship defense, and more.

Tonight’s Thanksgiving edition of AEW Collision emanates from Omaha, Nebraska, airing at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

The Continental Classic continues with Tommaso Ciampa taking on Nick Wayne in Gold League action, while the Blue League will feature Brody King against Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita facing Bandido.

Additionally, Dangerous New Level will put the AEW Trios Championship on the line against The Don Callis Family, while Ilja Dragunov is scheduled to address the audience.

Below is the advertised lineup for tonight’s show:

Continental Classic Gold League Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Nick Wayne

Continental Classic Blue League Match: Brody King vs. Ricochet

Continental Classic Blue League Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido

AEW Trios Championship Match: Dangerous New Level (Swerve Strickland, Austin Creed & Kofi) (c) vs. The Don Callis Family (Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero & Hechicero)

Tag Team Match: Athena & Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata & Mina Shirakawa

The Kasper Brothers (Jacob Kasper & Drew Kasper) in action

Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) in action

Ilja Dragunov to speak

Join us here at PWMania.com tonight for complete AEW Collision results and coverage.