All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will be held at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. This special episode will last three hours and will combine Dynamite and Collision.

The show will air at its regular time, 8 PM ET, on TBS and HBO Max.

In the show, AEW Women’s World Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will defend her title against “The Problem” Marina Shafir of The Death Riders in a No Holds Barred Match. Additionally, AEW TBS Champion Queen Aminata will defend her championship against Billie Starkz. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) will face FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) and The Kasper Brothers (Jacob Kasper and Drew Kasper) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

Furthermore, “Hangman” Adam Page will take on “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita in an AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match, while “Switchblade” Jay White of The Cut will face Brody King, also in an AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match. The United Empire’s AEW World Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will also make an appearance.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.