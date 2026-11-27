Chad Gable is looking to put more of his personal interests into his WWE presentation heading into 2027, drawing inspiration from his passion for filmmaking, synthwave music, and 1980s pop culture.

During an interview with The Wrestling Classic, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion discussed the mixed reception to his new entrance theme and revealed that he hopes to expand its retro aesthetic into other elements of his on-screen presentation.

Gable specifically outlined his vision for a new TitanTron video, combining a classic 1980s-style training montage with cinematic visuals inspired by his appreciation for the era. “So, have you heard my new entrance music? There’s varied opinions on that. I don’t care what anyone’s opinion is because I love it. But there’s an ’80s vibe to it, right? I want to incorporate this love I have for retro wave and synthwave music and that vibe into a new Titantron.

It’s just an ’80s training montage of me, part training montage, but also part driving a sick car with the top down, with a sunset behind me. That’s something I want to start incorporating. I love synthwave and that ’80s retro vibe.”

Beyond his entrance presentation, Gable explained that his background in filmmaking is influencing how he approaches the creative development of his WWE character. Having studied filmmaking in college, he hopes to find additional ways to incorporate his childhood interests and artistic influences into his work as a performer. “I’m also a big filmmaking geek. That’s what I got my degrees in during college. A lot of that goes into how I’m trying to figure out how I can start incorporating that stuff going forward. Just keep taking stuff that I used to love when I was a kid.”

While Gable did not provide a timeframe for introducing the new entrance visuals, his comments offer an insight into the creative direction he hopes to pursue in WWE throughout 2027.