Ahead of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026, ESPN’s SportsCenter has taken a look back at some of the most memorable moments in the history of WWE’s annual November premium live event.

The countdown features historic championship victories, unforgettable debuts, shocking returns, and some of the most controversial moments in professional wrestling history.

Topping the list is the infamous Montreal Screwjob from 1997, followed by The Undertaker’s legendary WWE debut in 1990 and the inaugural Elimination Chamber match in 2002.

The complete rankings are as follows:

1. The Montreal Screwjob (1997): Shawn Michaels captures the WWE Championship from Bret “The Hitman” Hart under controversial circumstances after the referee calls for the bell.

2. The Undertaker’s WWE Debut (1990): The Undertaker makes his legendary arrival in WWE as the mystery member of Ted DiBiase’s Survivor Series team.

3. The First-Ever Elimination Chamber Match (2002): Shawn Michaels captures the World Heavyweight Championship inside the inaugural Elimination Chamber at Madison Square Garden.

4. The Rock’s WWE Debut (1996): Competing under the name Rocky Maivia, the future Hollywood megastar emerges as the sole survivor in his WWE in-ring debut.

5. IYO SKY’s WarGames Cage Dive (2023): SKY delivers one of the most spectacular moments in modern Survivor Series history by launching herself from the top of the WarGames structure.

6. The Undertaker’s First WWE Championship Victory (1991): The Deadman defeats Hulk Hogan with assistance from Ric Flair to capture his first WWE Championship.

7. The Shield’s WWE Debut (2012): Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose make an immediate impact by attacking Ryback, allowing CM Punk to retain the WWE Championship.

8. CM Punk’s WWE Return (2023): Punk makes his stunning return to WWE following the WarGames main event, receiving a thunderous ovation from his hometown Chicago-area crowd.

9. John Cena’s Final Survivor Series Appearance (2025): Liv Morgan turns against Cena, contributing to his defeat at the hands of Dominik Mysterio.

10. Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Forklift Incident (2000): Austin uses a forklift to lift a vehicle containing Triple H before dropping it in one of the most memorable segments of the Attitude Era.

This year’s Survivor Series also marks the 30th anniversary of The Rock’s WWE debut, which ESPN ranked fourth on its all-time list.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 takes place on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.