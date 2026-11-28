WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed talent and staff during an emotional backstage meeting in Houston, Texas, on Saturday afternoon ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.

The meeting was held following the tragic passing of Bronson Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley. WWE announced on Friday evening that the 38-year-old Superstar had passed away due to medical complications.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Levesque encouraged those in attendance to keep Reed’s family in their thoughts and prayers while refraining from engaging with online speculation out of respect for his loved ones. Levesque also addressed the medical treatment Reed received following his injuries at WWE Crown Jewel and informed talent and staff that professional grief counseling would be made available.

Johnson reported the following: “He asked everyone to keep Reed’s family in their thoughts prayers and out of respect for the family, to please not interact with any garbage speculation online. He stated that Reed received the best care possible in Saudi Arabia, during his travel back and then Stateside once he returned back to The United States.

We are told that Levesque told the wrestlers and staff assembled that the company was offering counseling and grief services to anyone who wanted or needed them with a third-party group that had expertise in that field.”

Multiple sources described Levesque as visibly emotional throughout the meeting, with the WWE executive reportedly becoming overcome with emotion at several points while addressing those assembled.

Levesque assured talent and staff that both he and the company would be available to support anyone struggling with the loss. He also emphasized that his door would remain open beyond Saturday’s event for anyone who wished to speak with him privately.

As the meeting drew to a close, Levesque acknowledged that approximately 40,000 fans were expected to attend Survivor Series that evening. Referencing WWE’s longstanding philosophy of putting smiles on people’s faces, he spoke about the responsibility of entertaining the families and fans in attendance despite the grief being felt throughout the company.

Levesque reportedly said that WWE would do its best to put smiles on the faces of its audience, even if “we” didn’t have one ourselves.

One individual who attended the meeting described the atmosphere as somber and emotional, while another praised Levesque for handling an incredibly difficult situation with grace and poise, noting that everyone was understandably heartbroken.

Reed’s passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the professional wrestling industry, with WWE, AEW, NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and AAA among those honoring his memory.