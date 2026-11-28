All Elite Wrestling has joined the professional wrestling community in mourning the loss of WWE Superstar Bronson Reed.

Following WWE’s announcement on Friday that Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, had tragically passed away at the age of 38 due to medical complications, AEW took to social media to honor his memory and extend its condolences to his loved ones.

The promotion shared a memorial graphic via its official X account, accompanied by the following statement: “AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of Jermaine Haley,” AEW wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans.”

Reed made his final WWE appearance at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 7. After sustaining injuries during the event, he was hospitalized in Riyadh, where he remained until November 17 before returning home to continue his recovery.

Beyond his accomplishments in WWE, Reed established himself internationally through his work with several prominent wrestling promotions, including TNA Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling NOAH.

AEW’s tribute follows similar acknowledgments from NJPW and NOAH, both of which honored Reed during their respective events in Japan.

Tributes continue to pour in from across the wrestling industry, reflecting the lasting impact Reed had on his colleagues and fans regardless of promotional affiliation.

We at PWMania.com continue to extend our deepest condolences to Reed’s family, friends, colleagues, and fans during this incredibly difficult time.