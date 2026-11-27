The professional wrestling world is mourning the tragic loss of WWE Superstar Bronson Reed.

On Friday evening, WWE announced that Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, passed away at the age of 38 due to medical complications.

Reed had previously been hospitalized with rib and kidney injuries following his appearance at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. WWE has not disclosed whether those injuries were related to his passing.

The company paid tribute to Reed in an official statement, remembering him not only for his larger-than-life presence inside the ring but also as a devoted family man and beloved colleague.

WWE issued the following statement via WWE.com:

Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passes away

WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications.

Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague.

Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans.

On behalf of everyone here at PWMania.com, we extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Reed’s pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, his entire family, friends, colleagues, and fans during this incredibly difficult time.

Rest in peace, Bronson Reed.