There is encouraging news regarding WWE Superstar Bronson Reed, who has reportedly returned home after undergoing surgery for serious injuries sustained during WWE Crown Jewel 2026 in Saudi Arabia.

Reed had remained hospitalized in Riyadh following the November 7 premium live event after suffering multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney during an appearance in the WWE World Tag Team Championship match.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Reed has now been able to travel home and is continuing his recovery following surgery. “In great news, we are told Bronson Reed has made it back home and is continuing his recovery from surgery,” Alvarez wrote. “Continued best wishes.”

Although Reed was not officially scheduled to compete at Crown Jewel, he became involved in the championship match featuring Austin Theory and Bron Breakker defending their titles against Penta and Je’Von Evans.

During the contest, Oba Femi appeared to counter interference from The Vision, leading to a confrontation with Reed.

Femi grabbed Reed and slammed him off the stage onto an area reportedly containing production equipment. The impact resulted in significant injuries, including broken ribs and damage to his kidney.

The severity of Reed’s condition required hospitalization and surgery, preventing him from leaving Saudi Arabia with the rest of WWE’s roster and production crew.

His extended stay came as other WWE personnel departed the country amid reported security concerns in the region.

Femi’s involvement in the championship match ultimately helped Penta and Evans defeat Theory and Breakker to capture the WWE World Tag Team Championships.

While Reed’s return home represents a positive development, there is currently no indication of when he might receive medical clearance to resume wrestling.

WWE has not announced a timetable for his return to television or in-ring competition.

For now, Reed will continue recovering from surgery, with his immediate focus remaining on his health rather than a return to WWE programming.