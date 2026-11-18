WWE NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show featured Kelani Jordan defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Kendal Grey, Zilla Fatu battling DarkState’s Dion Lennox and a triple threat match involving Saquon Shugars, Sean Legacy and Tristan Angels.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Kam Hendrix

Tony D’Angelo started aggressively, driving Kam Hendrix into the turnbuckles and connecting with a shoulder block. Hendrix fought back but appeared to injure his knee while attempting an up-and-over maneuver, allowing D’Angelo to send him to the floor. Hendrix eventually gained control and wore Tony down before scoring a two-count during a battle on the turnbuckles.

D’Angelo answered with clotheslines, but Hendrix cut him off with the Showtime Kick and a vertical throw for another near-fall. Hendrix applied a chinlock and collected several more two-counts before D’Angelo rallied with a superplex and additional suplexes. Tony followed with a spear, but Hendrix survived the pinfall attempt.

The fight moved outside, where Hendrix cleared the announce table. D’Angelo dropped him onto the table, but Hendrix recovered and slammed Tony onto a steel chair. Back inside the ring, Hendrix connected with Lights Kam Action to secure the victory.

Winner: Kam Hendrix via Pinfall

John Cena Classic Update

John Cena announced that Izzi Dame had officially received an invitation to participate in the inaugural John Cena Classic. Cena added that he was looking forward to seeing Dame make her WWE Raw debut.

WWE also continued its celebration of The Rock’s 30th anniversary by revisiting his victory over Booker T at SummerSlam 2001.

Zaria Confronts Izzi Dame

Zaria came to the ring and immediately called out Izzi Dame, declaring that she was tired of the running, hiding and mind games surrounding the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Dame responded by accusing Zaria of being jealous because she had not been invited to participate in the John Cena Classic. She also pointed out that she had won a match that had nothing to do with Zaria.

Zaria called Dame a parasite and insisted that championships were not simply handed to people. She said the time for psychological warfare was over and that she was ready to prove she deserved to hold the NXT Women’s North American Championship. The confrontation became physical, with Zaria laying out Dame and standing tall.

Shiloh Hill Receives John Cena Classic Invitation

Another update revealed that John Cena had invited Shiloh Hill to participate in the John Cena Classic, which is scheduled to take place on December 14.

Layla Diggs vs. Chantel Monroe

Layla Diggs asserted herself by shoving Chantel Monroe to the canvas and targeting her arm. Monroe responded with a forearm and a DDT from the ropes for a two-count before delivering a neck snap for another near-fall.

Diggs battled back with a DDT, a corner strike and a gourdbuster. She climbed to the top rope, but Monroe caught her and left her crotched across the turnbuckle. Monroe capitalized with a modified neckbreaker and collected the pinfall.

Winner: Chantel Monroe via Pinfall

Mason Rook And Grayson Waller Argue Over Championship Opportunities

Mason Rook was speaking with NXT General Manager Robert Stone backstage when Grayson Waller entered. The conversation quickly became heated, with Rook and the NXT Champion arguing over who deserved the next major championship opportunity.

Zilla Fatu vs. Dion Lennox

Cutler James and Osiris Griffen attempted to distract Zilla Fatu as the match began, but Fatu initially ignored them and lifted Dion Lennox onto his shoulders. Lennox escaped and delivered a chop block followed by a slam for an early two-count.

Fatu answered with a jumping headbutt and a clothesline that carried both competitors over the ropes. Back inside, Fatu delivered chops and a scoop slam before Lennox regained control with a belly-to-back suplex, DDT and sleeper hold. Fatu powered free, although Lennox caught him with a spinebuster.

After Fatu sent Lennox to the floor with a headbutt, he attempted to charge him against the steel steps. Lennox moved, sending Fatu shoulder-first into the steel, and began targeting the injured shoulder. Fatu still kicked out at one following the collision and later countered with a pop-up Samoan drop, Book End and senton for a near-fall.

Fatu connected with a hip attack and attempted a diving headbutt, but Lennox moved and responded with a springboard forearm and brainbuster for two. Lennox then instructed James and Griffen to clear the announce table, but Karmen Petrovic appeared on the balcony as Perros del Mal came through the crowd and attacked DarkState.

Lennox left the ring to assist his teammates, giving Fatu an opportunity to recover. Once Lennox returned, Fatu delivered Triple Z and followed with a diving headbutt to claim the victory.

Winner: Zilla Fatu via Pinfall

Chantel Monroe And Thea Hail Exchange Insults

Chantel Monroe celebrated her victory backstage until Thea Hail confronted her and questioned her character. Monroe mocked Hail’s hair, prompting Hail to respond that at least she did not have to wake up every morning and be Chantel Monroe.

Monroe sarcastically replied, “Back at you,” before walking away.

NXT Tag Team Championship Contenders Unite Against The Vanity Project

Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno stood beside the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy and demanded the championship opportunity they had been denied the previous week. Moreno noted that The Vanity Project attacked them before their scheduled title match could begin.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger interrupted, unhappy that Dar and Moreno had interfered in their own championship opportunity. The two teams argued over who deserved to challenge for the titles until The Vanity Project joined the discussion.

Ricky Smokes mocked both teams for fighting over an opportunity to face the champions. Brad Baylor and Jackson Drake accused the challengers of being greedy and insisted that the NXT Tag Team Championship would remain with The Vanity Project.

Dar recognized that the champions were attempting to divide their potential challengers. He apologized to Hank and Tank for what happened the previous week and identified The Vanity Project as their common problem. Hank and Tank accepted the apology, bringing the two teams onto the same page.

Robert Stone came out and announced an eight-man tag team match for the following week. Hank, Tank, Dar and Moreno will join forces against The Vanity Project and Myka Lockwood.

Mason Rook Challenges Shiloh Hill

Shiloh Hill showed Lizzy Rain the briefcase he received with his John Cena Classic invitation. Mason Rook interrupted and expressed frustration over Hill continuing to receive opportunities.

Rook revealed that Robert Stone had approved a match between them for the following week, with the winner becoming the number one contender to Grayson Waller’s NXT Championship. Hill appeared confused and pointed out that he had done nothing to provoke Rook, who walked away without offering further explanation.

Saquon Shugars vs. Sean Legacy vs. Tristan Angels

Tristan Angels immediately attacked Saquon Shugars, but Sean Legacy entered the exchange before Shugars took control with a clothesline and back body drop. After Angels was sent outside, Legacy caught Shugars with a dropkick and later delivered a hurricanrana.

Angels returned and sent both opponents over the ropes before bringing Legacy back inside and wearing him down. Legacy countered a suplex with an inside cradle, while Shugars returned with running knees to both opponents and a dive through the ropes.

Legacy brought Shugars back into the ring and landed a crossbody, but Angels broke up the cover. The action returned to ringside, where Legacy delivered chops before being sent face-first into the ring post. Shugars then connected with a backbreaker into a flatliner for a near-fall.

Legacy later delivered a standing Spanish Fly to Shugars, but Angels again broke up the pin. All three continued exchanging offense and unsuccessful covers until Legacy landed a dropkick from the turnbuckles. Legacy attempted Sliced Bread on Shugars, but the move was countered.

Angels sent Shugars outside, although Shugars quickly caught him with a kick. With Legacy still inside the ring, Angels caught him in a roll-up and stole the three-count.

Winner: Tristan Angels via Pinfall

Perros Del Mal And Birthright Clash Backstage

Myles Borne was questioned about his continued involvement in Tony D’Angelo’s affairs before attention shifted to a confrontation between Perros del Mal and Birthright.

The factions argued over which group was more dominant. Daga warned that Perros del Mal would not allow any “nepo babies” to stand in their way, further escalating the tension with Birthright.

NXT Women’s Championship

Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Kendal Grey

Kendal Grey grounded Kelani Jordan during the opening exchange, but the champion countered a second takedown into an unsuccessful pinning combination. Jordan sent Grey to the floor with a headscissors before the challenger threw her onto the apron.

Grey delivered a right hand for two and followed with stomps in the corner. Jordan answered with clotheslines, but Grey caught her in an ankle lock. The champion reached the ropes and responded with a pump kick and springboard kick that sent Grey outside.

Jordan became increasingly aggressive, driving Grey into the apron and LED barricade before bringing her back inside. The champion raked Grey’s eyes across the ropes, targeted her arm and delivered a suplex for a near-fall.

Grey responded with a kick, German suplex and exploder before pulling down her straps and delivering more German suplexes. She followed with an X-Factor, but Jordan kicked out at two. After exchanging pinning combinations, Jordan caught Grey with a dropkick and attempted to leave with her championship. Grey chased the champion down and forced her back into the ring.

Grey applied another ankle lock, but Jordan escaped with an enzuigiri and sent the challenger into the ring post. Jordan landed a frog splash and 450 splash, although Grey survived both moves.

A frustrated Jordan removed the padding from one of the turnbuckles, but Grey caught her in another ankle lock and transitioned into a gutwrench maneuver that drove the champion onto her knee. Grey missed an aerial attack and walked into a superkick before Jordan attempted a split-legged moonsault. Grey caught her during the descent and immediately reapplied the ankle lock.

Jordan escaped to the floor and attempted to send Grey into the exposed turnbuckle, but the challenger reversed the move and drove Jordan into the steel instead. Grey followed with Super Shades of Grey, only for Jordan to kick out again.

Grey returned to the ankle lock and repeatedly reapplied the hold whenever Jordan kicked her away. The challenger eventually transitioned into a kneebar in the middle of the ring. With no apparent route of escape, Jordan deliberately slapped the referee, forcing him to call for the bell.

Winner: Kendal Grey via Disqualification — Kelani Jordan Retains The NXT Women’s Championship

Jordan limped away with her title while Grey remained in the ring, stunned by the controversial conclusion.

Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

– Shiloh Hill vs. Mason Rook in an NXT Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match

– Zaria (c) vs. Izzi Dame for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

– Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno vs. The Vanity Project and Myka Lockwood in an eight-person tag team match