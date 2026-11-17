WWE is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s debut, with Paul “Triple H” Levesque among those paying tribute to the legendary Superstar.

November 17, 2026, marks three decades since The Rock made his official WWE debut at Survivor Series 1996, beginning a career that would eventually establish him as one of the biggest names in professional wrestling and entertainment.

Triple H, who shared a memorable rivalry with The Rock during WWE’s Attitude Era, took to social media to reflect on their history and the remarkable journey they experienced together.

“The most electrifying career in all sports and entertainment started 30 years ago… today. November 17, 1996,” Levesque wrote. “Small towns, stadium sell-outs, bumps, bruises, and one hell of a ride. An honor and a pleasure to create with you, The Rock”

The two WWE legends were central figures during the company’s most successful periods, competing in numerous high-profile matches and championship rivalries throughout their careers.

Their professional relationship has continued beyond the ring, with Triple H currently serving as WWE’s Chief Content Officer and overseeing the company’s creative direction.

Meanwhile, The Rock remains involved at the corporate level as a member of the Board of Directors for TKO Group Holdings, WWE’s parent company.

WWE is also commemorating the anniversary through social media tributes, career highlights, and exclusive merchandise.

Among the special releases is a limited-edition Signature Series Intercontinental Championship replica belt celebrating The Rock’s first championship victory in 1997.

The collectible is priced at $699.99, with only 100 replicas being produced.

According to WWE Shop, the championship features zinc alloy plates, 30 cubic zirconia stones, and a polyurethane leather strap.

“Before he was The People’s Champion, The Rock laid the foundation for his meteoric rise by capturing the Intercontinental Championship, a pivotal moment now immortalized in this 30 Years Limited-Edition Signature Series Intercontinental Championship Replica Title Belt,” the official product description states.

“This rare collectible, one of only 100 produced, commemorates his initial 1997 title victory with exquisite zinc alloy plates and 30 cubic zirconia stones that radiate with the same charisma as The Great One.”

The description concludes, “The polyurethane leather strap and intricate detailing make this a guaran-damn-teed showstopper for any collection, so secure this monumental piece of sports entertainment history before it’s gone forever.”

The Rock originally debuted under the name Rocky Maivia at Survivor Series on November 17, 1996, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

He competed in a traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match and emerged as the sole survivor for his team, marking the beginning of a historic WWE career.

WWE has also announced plans to continue celebrating The Rock’s 30-year milestone in the lead-up to Survivor Series: WarGames 2026, scheduled for November 28 in Houston, Texas.

Although The Rock’s involvement in any upcoming anniversary programming has not been confirmed, the celebration highlights the lasting impact of one of WWE’s most recognizable stars.