MJF Reacts After Accidentally Striking Fan During AEW Full Gear

MJF’s surprise return at AEW Full Gear 2026 featured an unexpected incident involving a fan seated near ringside.

During the closing moments of Saturday’s pay-per-view in Phoenix, Arizona, MJF made his return to AEW television and attacked AEW World Champion Will Ospreay following the main event.

As MJF attempted to escape from United Empire by jumping over the ringside barricade, he accidentally kicked a female fan in the face.

Footage of the incident circulated on social media, prompting MJF to respond in typical fashion.

Writing on Twitter/X, MJF joked about the encounter, stating: “Tell that lady she should watch where she’s going.”

Although the incident initially raised concerns about the fan’s well-being, an early update suggested that she was not seriously hurt.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that people within AEW had indicated the fan was okay and appeared to take the accidental contact in good spirits. “Early indications from people at AEW were that the fan that got accidentally kicked by MJF at Full Gear was okay and laughed the situation off.”

The report offered some reassurance following the unexpected contact, although no additional details regarding the fan’s condition were provided.

MJF’s return was one of the biggest developments of Full Gear, immediately placing him back into the AEW World Championship picture following his attack on Ospreay.

AEW President Tony Khan subsequently confirmed during the post-show media scrum that MJF will appear on the November 18 episode of Dynamite to address his actions.

For now, the early indications from AEW suggest that the fan involved in the barricade incident was okay, while MJF has already turned the mishap into another opportunity to embrace his controversial on-screen persona.