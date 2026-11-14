AEW Full Gear 2026 Preview: Full Match Card, Start Time And How To Watch

AEW Full Gear 2026 takes place tonight, Saturday, November 14, from Phoenix, Arizona, with a stacked lineup featuring multiple championship matches, a Texas Deathmatch, and Anarchy in the Arena.

The pay-per-view is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT), with Will Ospreay defending the AEW World Championship against Kyle Fletcher in one of the night’s featured matches.

Ospreay and Fletcher will collide with AEW’s top championship on the line, while several other major titles will also be defended throughout the evening.

The AEW World Tag Team Championships will be up for grabs when The Young Bucks defend against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle. Meanwhile, Tommaso Ciampa puts the AEW National Championship on the line against Ilja Dragunov.

Kazuchika Okada is also scheduled for a major championship defense, facing Adam Copeland with the AEW International Championship at stake.

In the women’s division, Mercedes Moné will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Marina Shafir. The Brawling Birds, consisting of Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, will also put their AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships on the line against Wrathlander, the team of Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron.

One of the night’s most anticipated stipulation matches will see “Hangman” Adam Page team with Brodido’s Brody King and Bandido to defend the AEW World Trios Championships against Swerve Strickland and The New Level’s Kofi and Austin Creed in a Texas Deathmatch.

The show will also feature Anarchy in the Arena, with The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and Gabe Kidd joining forces with The Conglomeration’s Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong against The Cut’s Jay White, David Finlay, Clark Connors, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Ace Austin.

AEW Full Gear 2026 announced match card:

AEW World Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Mark Davis & Jake Doyle

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Mark Davis & Jake Doyle AEW National Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship: Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) (c) vs. Wrathlander (Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron)

Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) (c) vs. Wrathlander (Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron) AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Adam Copeland

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Adam Copeland AEW World Trios Championship – Texas Deathmatch: “Hangman” Adam Page & Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) (c) vs. Swerve Strickland & The New Level (Kofi & Austin Creed)

“Hangman” Adam Page & Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) (c) vs. Swerve Strickland & The New Level (Kofi & Austin Creed) AEW Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Marina Shafir

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Marina Shafir Anarchy in the Arena: The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia & Gabe Kidd) & The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) vs. The Cut (Jay White, David Finlay, Clark Connors, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn & Ace Austin)

AEW Full Gear 2026 airs live on pay-per-view beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 14.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest AEW Full Gear news, results, and updates throughout the event.