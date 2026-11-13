Update On Christian Cage’s Recovery From Serious Injuries

AEW President Tony Khan has provided an update on Christian Cage’s recovery following the serious injuries he suffered during the three-way ladder match at AEW All Out 2026.

Christian has been sidelined since the event, where he reportedly sustained multiple broken ribs and a collapsed lung during the championship ladder match.

During the October 14 edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland revealed the extent of his longtime friend’s injuries, explaining that Christian was thrown into a ladder approximately five minutes into the contest.

According to Copeland, the impact resulted in three broken ribs, including one rib that was fractured in three separate places. Christian also suffered a collapsed lung, making the injuries particularly serious.

Speaking during a media call ahead of AEW Full Gear 2026, Khan expressed optimism that Christian will eventually return to television, although he was unable to provide a timetable for his comeback. “I am very optimistic that we will see Christian Cage back, but I can’t say when. But I am very, very, very adamant that this is one of the most important people ever in AEW. He’s one of my all-time favorite professional wrestlers and one of my favorite people outside of the ring that I’ve ever known. I can’t give any updates other than to say he’s doing well, and he had a very challenging recovery and he’s in the middle of a very challenging recovery.”

Khan’s comments suggest that Christian is making progress, but his recovery remains an ongoing process. The AEW President emphasized the importance of the veteran performer to the company while making it clear that there is currently no confirmed return date.

Christian has been a significant part of AEW programming since joining the promotion in 2021, establishing himself as one of its most recognizable veteran stars through his in-ring performances and character work.

Khan also praised Christian away from the ring, explaining that his on-screen villainous persona is very different from the person he knows personally. “He’s a great villain on television, but he’s just an incredible person. Even though he doesn’t always come across like he’s the nicest guy, he’s a very good person. So, wishing the best to Christian Cage.”

The update comes as AEW prepares for Full Gear 2026 on November 14 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Although Khan remains hopeful about Christian’s eventual return, the former TNT Champion is still recovering from his injuries, and there is no indication of when he will be medically cleared to resume wrestling.

For now, AEW appears focused on allowing Christian the time necessary to recover, with Khan making it clear that the veteran remains an important part of the company’s future.