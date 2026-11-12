Report: WWE Planning Major RAW Episode For January 2027

WWE is reportedly preparing to make the first episode of Monday Night Raw in 2027 a major event, with internal discussions taking place about featuring special attraction matches and giving the broadcast a significant promotional push.

According to Fightful Select, WWE’s creative team has discussed plans to make the January 4, 2027 edition of Raw a particularly noteworthy show as the company looks to begin the new year on a high note.

The episode would also mark the beginning of Raw’s third calendar year on Netflix, following the program’s move to the streaming platform in January 2025.

WWE reportedly intends to use the occasion as both a major kickoff to its 2027 programming and a celebration of Raw’s ongoing partnership with Netflix.

As part of those discussions, the company is expected to put considerable promotional effort behind the broadcast during the final weeks of 2026, including throughout the holiday season.

There have also reportedly been discussions about featuring one or two special attraction matches on the January 4 episode, potentially giving the show a lineup beyond what viewers would typically expect from a weekly edition of Raw.

However, no specific matches or talent have been confirmed, and the reported plans remain subject to change.

The approach would be similar to WWE’s strategy surrounding Raw’s original Netflix premiere, which was promoted as a major event featuring several of the company’s biggest stars.

Meanwhile, a separate scheduling update has emerged regarding the November 23 edition of WWE Raw in Kansas.

That episode is currently scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET on Netflix, two hours earlier than the show’s usual 8 p.m. ET start time.

The adjusted schedule comes as WWE prepares to hold another double television taping that evening, allowing performers and production personnel additional time off ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The November 23 broadcast is still expected to retain Raw’s regular three-hour format despite the earlier start.

With WWE reportedly looking to make January 4 a major occasion, further details regarding potential matches, appearances, and promotional plans could emerge as the company approaches the end of 2026.