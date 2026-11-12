Damian Priest Stands By Criticism Of WWE’s Main Event Scene

WWE Superstar Damian Priest has doubled down on his previous criticism of the company’s world championship picture, making it clear that he believes more wrestlers deserve opportunities at the top of the card.

During a recent interview with Complex Graps, the former World Heavyweight Champion was asked about his earlier comments suggesting that WWE’s locker room had grown frustrated with seeing the same names consistently featured in world title matches and main events.

Priest previously stated that “the boys are sick of the same people” dominating WWE’s main event scene. While he acknowledged that the company’s established top stars have earned their positions, he insisted that other performers must take responsibility for breaking into that picture rather than simply complaining about it.

“That comment I still stand by. I’m sick and tired of seeing the same people, but that’s on me to make it different, to do something about it. That’s on everybody. That’s on everybody who’s not in that picture to do it. And that’s exactly what you see happening right now. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing, so that I can actually make a difference in that. I can not talk about it, but I can actually be about it. You know what I mean? So, yeah, I stand with what I said.

I think those people are still going to always be a revolving door around the top spot, the titles, and the main events because that’s the talent that they are. But it doesn’t mean that there isn’t space for anybody else, you know? And that’s where I come in. I’ve been there before, and it’s been too long since I’ve been there. So I’m coming back for what’s mine again.”

Priest’s comments reflect his determination to return to WWE’s world championship picture after previously establishing himself as a main event performer.

The former Judgment Day member captured the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 in 2024, successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract during the championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

Having already experienced life at the top of WWE’s roster, Priest believes he has demonstrated that he belongs among the company’s leading stars. However, he also recognizes that earning another opportunity will require him to take action rather than wait for a championship match to come his way.

Although Priest expressed frustration with the familiar faces regularly competing for WWE’s biggest titles, he stopped short of questioning their talent or accomplishments. Instead, he argued that their continued presence should not prevent other wrestlers from establishing themselves as legitimate main event contenders.

For Priest, the objective is clear: return to the world title scene and prove that WWE’s main event picture has room for more than its established names.