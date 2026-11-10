Randy Orton Reportedly Expected To Miss Remainder Of 2026

Randy Orton could be sidelined from WWE television for the remainder of 2026 following his brutal Last Man Standing Match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel.

The 14-time world champion suffered a hard-fought defeat against Rhodes at the November 7 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match featured several violent moments, with Orton left bloodied before Rhodes ultimately secured the victory.

Although Orton has since reassured fans that he intends to return to WWE, a new report suggests that “The Viper” will remain away from television until after the holiday season.

According to an update from WrestleVotes Q&A on Fightful Select, Orton is not expected to return in time for WWE’s upcoming premium live events. “Randy will be back after the holidays,” the source stated. “He will miss Survivor Series and WrestlePalooza.”

If the reported timetable is accurate, Orton would remain absent through the end of 2026, ruling him out of Survivor Series: WarGames on November 28 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

The update also suggests that Orton’s next WWE appearance may not come until early 2027, although an exact return date has not been established.

Orton’s absence follows one of the most physically demanding matches of his recent WWE run, with his encounter against Rhodes featuring a series of punishing exchanges before the Undisputed WWE Champion emerged victorious. However, there has been no confirmation that Orton’s reported time away is directly connected to injuries sustained during the match. WWE has also not publicly announced an official timetable for his return.

For now, Orton’s immediate future remains uncertain, with the latest report indicating that fans may have to wait until the new year to see the former world champion back on WWE television.