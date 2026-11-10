Westside Gunn Teases WWE Partnership After Meeting With Nick Khan

Rapper and wrestling promoter Westside Gunn appears to have put his previous issues with WWE behind him following a meeting with company President Nick Khan, teasing a potential collaboration between WWE and his 4th Rope wrestling promotion.

The development comes approximately one year after Gunn publicly announced that he was ending his association with WWE following an incident at Monday Night Raw in his hometown of Buffalo, New York, in November 2025.

At the time, Gunn claimed he had been removed from the arena just three minutes into the broadcast despite spending approximately $5,000 on tickets, travel, and hotel accommodations. The incident prompted him to declare that he would no longer promote or support WWE’s product.

However, Gunn’s latest comments suggest that the situation has changed significantly, with the rapper expressing appreciation for Khan and indicating that the two sides may now be exploring opportunities to work together.

Taking to X, Gunn shared an enthusiastic message following what he described as one of the most important meetings of his life.

“Just left one of the biggest meetings of my life!!!!!!!!!!!! S/O to [WWE President] Nick Khan 4 making everything right, whatever happened in this past doesn’t matter…..we’re here to push the culture forward @4thrope X @WWE. If yall dont listen to nothing I ever tell you, hear me when I say this…. God is the greatest. Whats better than 3 ropes?????”

Gunn’s reference to 4th Rope and WWE immediately raised questions about a potential working relationship between the two promotions, although no formal partnership or specific agreement has been announced.

The rapper has long been a passionate professional wrestling fan, frequently incorporating references to wrestlers, championships, and memorable moments into his music. He has also expanded his involvement in the industry through 4th Rope, his own wrestling promotion.

His latest message suggests that his previous frustrations with WWE have been resolved following his meeting with Khan, with Gunn emphasizing that he is now focused on moving forward rather than revisiting the circumstances surrounding his removal from Raw.

Whether the meeting leads to an official partnership, crossover appearances, or another form of collaboration remains to be seen.

For now, Gunn’s comments indicate that his relationship with WWE has taken a positive turn, potentially opening the door for future opportunities involving 4th Rope.