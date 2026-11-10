AAA Announces Rey Fenix World Cruiserweight Tournament

AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix has announced a new tournament to determine his next championship challenger, with competitors from WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide potentially taking part.

AAA released a video on social media featuring Fenix unveiling the inaugural Rey Fenix World Cruiserweight Tournament, which will bring together cruiserweight wrestlers from multiple brands and potentially other promotions.

The tournament will feature four triple threat matches, with each winner advancing to a four-way final at AAA Guerra de Titanes on December 19 in Guadalajara, Mexico. The eventual winner will earn an opportunity to challenge Fenix for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship on January 2, 2027, in Acapulco, Guerrero.

In the announcement, Fenix reflected on his championship reign and the responsibility of representing AAA’s cruiserweight division, revealing that he has successfully defended the title 13 times.

“Hello friends, this is the Mexa King, Rey Fenix,” he began. “It has been an incredible year since I won the AAA Cruiserweight Championship. I knew it was going to be a very big responsibility and I took the risk and after 13 successful, tough, intense defenses, AAA and yours truly have prepared the first Rey Fenix World Cruiserweight Tournament.”

Fenix then explained the tournament format and emphasized that participation would not be limited to AAA wrestlers. He specifically mentioned WWE’s three main television brands while leaving open the possibility of talent from other wrestling companies entering the competition.

“We will have four triple threat matches, of those four matches, we will have four finalists and those four will face-off at Guerra de Titanes in Guadalajara, Mexico, December 19. And there in Guadalajara, we will find the winner of this grand tournament. The first challenger of 2027. It doesn’t matter if they’re from SmackDown, Raw, NXT, AAA or even if they’re from another company.”

The champion concluded by inviting cruiserweight wrestlers from around the world to participate, promising fans an exciting series of matches leading up to the championship opportunity in January.

“The tournament is open to all the cruiserweight luchadors from Mexico and the entire world. So, you better get ready because you’re going to see some amazing matches. And to the participants, lots of luck. And to the winner, we’ll see you January 2 in Acapulco, Guerrero.”

Fenix is currently enjoying his second reign as AAA World Cruiserweight Champion after defeating Laredo Kid for the title at Noche de Los Grandes. Since capturing the championship, he has defended it across both AAA and WWE programming.

The tournament represents another opportunity for crossover competition between AAA and WWE, with the possibility of wrestlers from outside those promotions also participating.

The full tournament lineup and opening-round matchups have not yet been announced.