Andrade Reacts To Ethan Page’s WWE RAW Entrance, References AEW All In

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has taken to social media to react to Ethan Page’s presentation during the November 9, 2026, episode of WWE Raw, suggesting that the newly crowned WWE International Champion drew inspiration from one of his previous entrances.

During Monday’s broadcast, Page appeared in the ring wearing a suit and accompanied by four women as he delivered a promo celebrating his championship victory. The presentation caught Andrade’s attention, prompting the former WWE Superstar to reference his own entrance at AEW All In in London.

Sharing his reaction on Instagram, Andrade appeared to suggest that Page’s presentation resembled his previous appearance at the AEW event.

“Someone saw my ALL IN entrance in London!!! Mi nombre es ANDRADE EL IDOLO THE REAL LATINO MAN!”

Andrade’s post quickly attracted responses from wrestling fans, with several commenters drawing comparisons between the two performers and their respective presentations.

One fan claimed that Andrade “has more aura than Ethan Page,” while another commented, “Hahaha your presentation is better.”

Although Andrade’s remarks suggested that he noticed similarities between the entrances, there is no indication that Page or WWE intentionally modeled the segment after Andrade’s appearance at All In.

Page’s segment was part of his ongoing championship storyline on Raw, while Andrade’s reaction added an unexpected AEW connection to the discussion surrounding his presentation.

Neither Page nor WWE has publicly responded to Andrade’s comments.