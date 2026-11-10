Trick Williams Defeats GUNTHER In WWE RAW Dark Match

Trick Williams scored a notable victory over Gunther following the November 9, 2026, episode of WWE Raw in Greenville, South Carolina, with the result generating discussion among fans amid recent reports surrounding Gunther’s absence from Crown Jewel.

The two Superstars competed in the dark match main event after Raw went off the air, with Williams securing the pinfall victory over Gunther following The Bookend.

The result comes shortly after Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that Gunther had decided against traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2026, leading WWE to abandon plans for a proposed match against “Demon” Finn Balor.

According to the report, WWE had already filmed segments intended to build toward the encounter, but the match was never officially announced because Gunther ultimately chose not to make the trip.

The timing of Gunther’s loss to Williams has prompted speculation among some wrestling fans on social media that WWE may have been punishing the former World Heavyweight Champion for declining to participate in Crown Jewel.

However, there is no confirmed evidence linking the dark match result to Gunther’s reported decision not to travel to Saudi Arabia.

Williams is originally from Columbia, South Carolina, making Greenville a relatively close location to his hometown. WWE may simply have wanted to give Williams a victory in front of a supportive crowd and send fans home on a positive note.

Gunther also has a history of losing untelevised matches, meaning the result is not necessarily an indication of any change in his standing within the company.

While the circumstances surrounding Gunther’s Crown Jewel absence have attracted attention, the suggestion that his loss to Williams was disciplinary remains speculation.

Neither WWE nor Gunther has publicly indicated that the dark match outcome was connected to his reported decision not to travel to Saudi Arabia.