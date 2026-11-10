Backstage News On Cruz Montana’s Surprise WWE RAW Debut

Former TNA World Champion and NXT star Cruz Montana made his main roster debut during the November 2 episode of RAW at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Montana appeared wearing a mask during a confrontation between the faction 946 and The Bloodline. He then took down World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns before revealing his identity. Following this, Montana joined Royce Keys’ 946 faction, which includes Carmelo Hayes, Jaida Parker, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, he is skeptical about WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels’ claim that he was unaware of the Cruz Montana situation. While Meltzer acknowledges that it is possible Michaels is telling the truth, he does not fully trust it. He went on to say that nobody else knew about Montana’s plans, and everyone was blindsided, as there were still various plans for him in NXT up until the day he appeared on RAW.

After his appearance on RAW, Montana returned to NXT for an Unsanctioned Match against Dion Lennox, with UFC star Michael Chandler serving as the special guest referee. Montana emerged victorious after members of 946 intervened to neutralize DarkState.