Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be held at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The event is set to begin at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

In an exciting matchup, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “Big Sexy” Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day will defend her title against “The Genius of the Sky,” IYO SKY. Additionally, 17-time World Champion John Cena will make an appearance.

Join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET (7 PM CT) for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.