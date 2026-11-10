WWE RAW Results – November 9, 2026

WWE Raw aired live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The show featured the fallout from Crown Jewel, Oba Femi battling Bron Breakker, a Triple Threat Match to determine Ethan Page’s first Intercontinental Championship challenger, and Roman Reigns responding to Royce Keys and The 946.

Je’Von Evans And Penta Celebrate Their Championship Victory

New World Tag Team Champions Je’Von Evans and Penta opened the show after defeating Bron Breakker and Austin Theory at Crown Jewel. Penta thanked the fans for their support, while Evans celebrated winning the first WWE championship of his career. The crowd responded with a “You deserve it” chant before the champions embraced.

Bron Breakker suddenly stormed into the ring and hit Penta with a Spear before dropping Evans with a military press gutbuster. Breakker demanded a fight with Oba Femi and refused to leave until The Ruler answered him. Femi came to the ring, clotheslined Breakker over the top rope and accepted his challenge.

Bron Breakker vs. Oba Femi

Breakker attacked at the opening bell and drove Femi into the corner, but Femi responded with a hard Irish whip, a clothesline and a shoulder tackle. Breakker used his speed to escape an attempted slam and knock Femi down with a clothesline as Logan Paul, Austin Theory and Maxxine Dupri watched from ringside.

Femi regained control with an Irish Curse backbreaker and a shoulderbreaker, forcing Breakker outside. Breakker drove Femi into the ring post and launched himself from the apron with a flying clothesline over the commentary table. Following the commercial break, Breakker continued targeting Femi’s arm and scored a two-count with a suplex.

Femi mounted a comeback with a pop-up uppercut and three running uppercuts in the corner. A corkscrew uppercut sent both men over the commentary table before Theory attempted to interfere. Femi kicked him away, causing Breakker to miss a Spear and crash into the ring post. Femi followed with a chokeslam for a close near-fall.

Breakker eventually connected with the WARP Spear, but Femi kicked out. Logan Paul handed Breakker a pair of brass knuckles, although Femi avoided the attempted punch and delivered a toss powerbomb. Paul climbed onto the apron to distract Femi, allowing Breakker to strike him with the brass knuckles.

Breakker attempted another WARP Spear, but Femi countered with the Fall From Grace. Before Femi could make the cover, Theory entered the ring and attacked him, forcing the referee to call for the disqualification.

Winner: Oba Femi via Disqualification

Breakker, Theory and Paul continued attacking Femi until Evans and Penta rushed to the ring and made the save.

IYO SKY Keeps Her Partner’s Identity Secret

Jackie Redmond interviewed IYO SKY about her mystery partner for the evening’s tag team match. SKY refused to reveal the woman’s identity, explaining that the secrecy gave them an advantage over Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. She looked forward to seeing The Judgment Day’s reaction and expressed confidence that her team would win.

The Judgment Day Dismisses IYO SKY’s Chances

Byron Saxton spoke with Liv Morgan, Rodriguez and Perez backstage. Morgan dismissed Chelsea Green’s Crown Jewel victory as a fluke and claimed she had given Green the biggest win of her career. Despite the loss, Morgan continued describing herself as the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time.

Rodriguez questioned whom SKY could recruit, mentioning Green, Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley before dismissing all three possibilities. Perez added that SKY knew nothing about having a family watching her back and insisted that no mystery partner could compare with The Judgment Day.

The 946 Arrives

Members of The 946 were shown arriving at the arena ahead of their confrontation with Roman Reigns later in the show.

Ethan Page Addresses His Intercontinental Championship Victory

New WWE Intercontinental Champion Ethan Page entered the ring accompanied by four women and celebrated ending Chad Gable’s title reign. Page mocked Gable for losing his identity, training hard and traveling with his family, claiming the championship was finally in the hands of a real man.

Gable interrupted and acknowledged that Page had defeated him fairly. Although Gable admitted the loss would have consumed him a year earlier, he took exception to Page celebrating with models and making comments about his family. Gable congratulated Page before calling him an asshole.

Big Cass interrupted and argued that Page would not be champion without his involvement, meaning he deserved the first title opportunity. Rey Fenix then joined them and reminded everyone that he had defeated Page during his previous Raw appearance.

Page acknowledged that all three challengers had arguments before mocking each of them and telling them to determine who deserved the opportunity. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce agreed that Gable, Cass and Fenix had legitimate claims and immediately announced a Triple Threat Number One Contender’s Match.

WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match

Big Cass vs. Rey Fenix vs. Chad Gable

Cass used his size to control the opening exchanges, overpowering both opponents and delivering running splashes in opposite corners. Fenix attacked Cass’ leg and connected with a superkick before Gable added a flying headbutt. With Cass temporarily removed from the action, Fenix and Gable shook hands and began exchanging forearms.

Gable delivered an overhead belly-to-belly suplex that sent Fenix into the turnbuckles, but Fenix recovered with a rolling cutter for two. Gable applied the ankle lock until Fenix rolled through and sent him outside, where Cass delivered a Bossman Slam. Cass then caught Fenix during a suicide dive and dropped him with a big boot.

Cass later chokeslammed Gable over the barricade and into the timekeeper’s area. Back inside, Cass continued overpowering Fenix before Gable returned and delivered consecutive German suplexes. Fenix hit a rolling Codebreaker, while Gable followed with an Olympic Slam for a close two-count.

Gable trapped Cass in the ankle lock and then transitioned into the same submission on Fenix. Fenix escaped with a victory roll before Cass returned with a big boot. Gable later hit Chaos Theory on Cass, but Fenix was knocked onto the top rope during the exchange and prevented him from making the cover.

Cass caught Fenix on the ropes before hitting Gable with a big boot and chokeslam. As Cass attempted the cover, Fenix flew from the top rope with a frog splash to break it up. Fenix immediately covered Gable and secured the three-count.

Winner: Rey Fenix via Pinfall

Fenix became the number one contender to Ethan Page’s WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The 946 Attacks The Intercontinental Championship Contenders

The 946 stormed the ring following the match and overwhelmed Fenix, Gable and Cass. Royce Keys sat in the center of the ring while the rest of the faction carried out the attack. Cruz Montana hit Fenix with a discus clothesline before Lucien Price and Bronco Nima delivered a double torture rack powerbomb.

Keys took a microphone and repeatedly declared, “One by one by one by one.” He warned Roman Reigns that his family could suffer the same fate and demanded that the World Heavyweight Champion come to the ring and acknowledge him.

Cody Rhodes And Rey Mysterio Discuss Survivor Series

Following a video package recapping his Last Man Standing Match against Randy Orton at Crown Jewel, Cody Rhodes came to the ring and reflected on his victory. Rhodes admitted that he did not need to punt Orton to win but said he loved doing it.

Rhodes then turned his attention to the Team USA versus Team Mexico match at Survivor Series and introduced opposing captain Rey Mysterio. Rey said he wanted to put the best of Mexico against the best of the United States and could not think of a more fitting captain for Team USA. Both men acknowledged that they would need to select four additional partners.

Dominik Mysterio interrupted alongside JD McDonagh and objected to Rhodes calling Rey the greatest luchador of all time. Dominik offered to join Team Mexico and replace his father as captain, but Rey rejected him and ordered him to leave the ring. Dominik then offered his services to Team USA, only for Rhodes to reject him on behalf of his team, Greenville and the entire country.

CM Punk interrupted and acknowledged that he had suffered several recent losses. Looking to return to winning ways, Punk officially submitted his name for consideration as a member of Team USA. Dominik complained about Punk potentially being selected before McDonagh shoved Punk and sparked a fight.

Punk dropped McDonagh with a spinning back kick as Rhodes attacked Dominik. Rey connected with a double 619 before Rhodes planted Dominik with Cross Rhodes and Punk hit McDonagh with the Go To Sleep.

Bayley vs. Michin

Bayley caught Michin with an early rollup before controlling the action with a headlock and strikes in the corner. She sent Michin into the barricade and attempted to continue her offense inside, but Michin raked her eyes and delivered a suplex for two.

Michin took control with forearms, kicks and another suplex before applying a bow-and-arrow submission. Bayley escaped and built momentum with shoulder tackles, slams, clotheslines and a belly-to-back suplex. A cutter through the ropes earned Bayley another near-fall.

Michin countered the Rose Plant with a German suplex before delivering a sit-out powerbomb for two. Bayley responded by catching Michin in a crossface and later connected with a belly-to-belly suplex. Michin eventually hit Eat Defeat but could not immediately make the cover.

Bayley avoided a charge in the corner and sent Michin shoulder-first into the ring post before delivering a sunset flip powerbomb into the turnbuckles. When Michin moved onto the apron to avoid an elbow drop, the two exchanged forearms before Bayley press-slammed her from the top rope. Bayley then connected with the diving elbow drop for the victory.

Winner: Bayley via Pinfall

After the match, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion B-Fab and Jade Cargill attacked Bayley. Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley attempted to make the save, but Fatal Influence ambushed them on the entrance ramp. Lainey Reid caught Flair with a knee before Jacy Jayne sent her into the ring, where Cargill planted her with Jaded.

Rey Mysterio Recruits Penta For Team Mexico

Mysterio congratulated Penta on capturing the World Tag Team Championship before asking him to represent Team Mexico at Survivor Series. Penta said Mexico had given him everything throughout his career and accepted the opportunity to fight for his country.

IYO SKY & Becky Lynch vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez

SKY revealed Becky Lynch as her mystery partner. Lynch started against Perez and controlled the opening exchange with kicks before Rodriguez entered and used her power advantage. Lynch countered a crossbody catch with a sleeper hold and eventually dropkicked Rodriguez to the floor.

After tagging in, SKY delivered an Asai moonsault onto Rodriguez and Perez at ringside. Rodriguez regained control by dropping SKY across the top rope, and Liv Morgan took advantage of a distraction to punch SKY from the floor. Rodriguez and Perez then isolated SKY and prevented her from reaching Lynch.

SKY created an opening with a victory roll into a double stomp and finally tagged Lynch, who entered with clotheslines and a leg lariat. Lynch knocked Perez from the apron, sent Rodriguez crashing into her partner and connected with a springboard roundhouse kick.

Perez later countered Lynch with a rollup but was caught with a uranage for a near-fall. Rodriguez returned and knocked SKY from the apron before Morgan grabbed Lynch’s ankle, allowing Rodriguez to hit a big boot and the Tejana Bomb. SKY broke up the pin just before the three-count.

SKY tagged back in and delivered running double knees to Rodriguez in the corner. Morgan attempted another distraction, allowing Rodriguez to send SKY into the ring post. Lynch responded by knocking Morgan from the apron and hitting Perez with a flying forearm from the steel steps.

Rodriguez attempted another Tejana Bomb, but SKY escaped and sent her shoulder-first into the ring post. SKY climbed to the top rope and connected with the moonsault to secure the victory.

Winners: IYO SKY & Becky Lynch via Pinfall

Becky Lynch Challenges Liv Morgan

Lynch said her problems with Morgan would not be settled until they had a fair fight. She challenged Morgan to leave the rest of The Judgment Day backstage and face her one-on-one, warning that refusing would prove Morgan was the biggest coward of all time.

Fatal Influence Explains Its Attack

Fatal Influence claimed its attack was intended to demonstrate who controlled WWE’s women’s division. Jacy Jayne said their arrangement with Cargill, B-Fab and Michin showed Flair and her allies who was in charge.

Fallon Henley argued that Fatal Influence was not responsible for starting the conflict, noting that Paxley and Bliss had cost them the Women’s Tag Team Championship. Reid warned Bayley to be careful, while Jayne declared that nobody was above the influence.

Adam Pearce Announces Two Championship Matches

Pearce informed Morgan that she would defend the Women’s World Championship against Lynch at Survivor Series. He then announced that Rodriguez would defend the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against SKY on the following week’s Raw.

It was also announced that John Cena would appear on SmackDown before returning for the next episode of Raw.

Cody Rhodes Recruits Je’Von Evans For Team USA

Rhodes approached Evans backstage and asked him to consider representing Team USA at Survivor Series. After Rhodes left, Evans spoke with Penta about the offer. Penta revealed that he had already joined Team Mexico but supported Evans potentially representing the United States.

Evans made it clear that he would not take it easy on his tag team partner if they stood on opposite sides of the ring at Survivor Series.

Roman Reigns Confronts Royce Keys And The 946

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns entered the ring for the final segment and responded to Keys’ earlier demand. Before addressing The 946, Reigns ordered Greenville to acknowledge him.

The lights went out as Keys entered through the crowd with security. Keys admitted that he had lied about coming alone, prompting members of The 946 to emerge throughout the arena. Reigns responded by revealing that he had not come alone either, as Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa appeared on the entrance ramp alongside a returning Jacob Fatu.

A massive brawl erupted between The Bloodline and The 946. Reigns connected with Superman Punches before Montana and Price attacked him. The Usos delivered a double superkick to Price and followed with simultaneous suicide dives, while Solo hit Nima with the Samoan Spike.

Keys attacked Reigns and attempted a powerbomb, but Fatu intervened with the Tongan Death Grip. Carmelo Hayes tried to stop Fatu but was caught with a pop-up Samoan Drop and a running hip attack. Solo placed Hayes across the commentary table before Fatu came off the top rope with a frog splash that drove Hayes through it.

Once the fighting subsided, Reigns addressed Keys and issued a challenge of his own. The World Heavyweight Champion officially called for WarGames to close the show.