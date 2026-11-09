Format Of The 2026 John Cena Classic Revealed

WWE legend John Cena has clarified the format of the upcoming John Cena Classic, revealing that the December 14 event will not feature a traditional elimination tournament despite earlier speculation.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, the 17-time world champion explained that the inaugural event will instead consist of exhibition matches featuring WWE main roster Superstars competing against NXT talent, with fans playing a significant role in determining the night’s winners.

Cena also discussed his long-term vision for the event, explaining that he hopes to establish an annual WWE tradition inspired by the Arnold Classic, fan appreciation events, and professional sports All-Star games. “This is where I see, hopefully, my future in WWE lying, as a beacon of opportunity. I wanna try to create [something like] an Arnold Classic. I took a lot from the Arnold Classic. I took a lot from fan appreciation nights. I took a lot from All-Star games, but I wanna create that situation where fans can come to an event they know every year, they know what the situation is, and we’re in the pilot.”

The inaugural John Cena Classic is scheduled for Monday, December 14, 2026, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Cena explained that the date carries special significance because it falls one year and one day after his retirement match. He also revealed that he began considering ways to remain involved with WWE almost immediately after stepping away from in-ring competition. “They’re all gonna be current [main roster stars] versus NXT. It’s very much like Saturday Night’s Main Event, and I love that December 14th is the date, because that’s one year and one day from my last match. And as soon as I retired, on the way home, I was thinking about how I can [stay] involved.”

Rather than advancing through tournament brackets, participants will compete in individual exhibition matches, with Cena hoping to introduce an interactive voting system that allows Club WWE members to select the standout male and female performers.

Under the proposed format, voting would open immediately after the final match, with the results announced shortly afterward during the broadcast. “Hopefully, if we have the technological acumen to do this, as soon as the last match is over, it’s kinda like American Idol… voting’s open now to Club WWE members. And when we come back from commercial break, we’re gonna award the women’s champion of the night, and we’re gonna award the men’s champion of the night.”

Cena’s explanation provides an important clarification regarding the John Cena Classic, which had previously been described as a tournament with participants competing for a championship.

Cody Rhodes and Zilla Fatu have already been announced as participants, although Cena’s latest comments indicate that the event will focus on showcasing talent rather than crowning winners through a conventional bracket.

The proposed fan-voting system has not yet been finalized, with Cena acknowledging that its implementation will depend on the technology available for the event.

For Cena, the John Cena Classic represents an opportunity to remain connected to WWE following his retirement while creating a platform for established Superstars and emerging NXT talent to share the spotlight.

If the inaugural event proves successful, Cena hopes it can become a recurring fixture on WWE’s annual calendar.