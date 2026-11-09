Cathy Kelley Says Fans Are “So Critical” Of Small Mistakes On WWE Commentary

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley have opened up about the challenges of working on live WWE television, discussing the pressure of commentary and the criticism performers face when mistakes occur.

During Kelley’s appearance on The Bella Twins’ podcast, Nikki reflected on her experiences being asked to provide commentary during matches while working under former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Although Nikki was comfortable delivering live promos in front of thousands of fans, she admitted that sitting at the commentary desk was a completely different challenge. She explained that the combination of receiving instructions through an earpiece, following the action, and reacting in real time made the role particularly demanding. “I used to get so nervous back in the day when Vince [McMahon] would want us to do commentary, sometimes during people’s matches. I’d be like, ‘I would rather do a live promo in the ring than have to get on commentary,’ because it’s so difficult having everyone in your ear, watching, reacting, and engaging. It’s tough work, and I couldn’t imagine doing it for every match and having to know every little thing.”

Kelley agreed with Nikki’s assessment and highlighted how quickly wrestling fans can criticize performers for even the smallest mistakes, whether they occur inside the ring or during commentary.

She also expressed frustration with the frequent use of the term “botch,” arguing that fans sometimes overlook the difficulty of performing even basic wrestling maneuvers. “And people are so critical of the tiniest little misstep. I’m like, when someone says ‘botch,’ it’s such a cringey word because I’m like, do you realize how hard even running the ropes is? Give people credit for all of that stuff. But commentary, too, if you say the slightest wrong thing, that’s what people are tweeting about. People misstep in everyday conversations all the time.”

Kelley’s comments emphasized the scrutiny that comes with performing on live television, where even minor verbal mistakes can quickly become talking points across social media.

The discussion also highlighted the demands placed on WWE’s commentary teams, who must balance calling the action, communicating storylines, responding to production instructions, and maintaining a natural flow throughout a broadcast.

While both Nikki and Kelley acknowledged the difficulties involved, their comments reflected a shared appreciation for the work that goes into producing WWE programming and the challenges faced by those performing in front of a live audience.

Their conversation served as a reminder that even experienced television personalities can find certain aspects of live broadcasting intimidating, particularly when every mistake is subject to immediate public reaction.