WWE Files Trademark For Spike Dudley Name After Former Star Abandons Application

WWE has filed a trademark application for the “Spike Dudley” name following a series of developments involving former ECW and WWE star Matthew Hyson, who previously attempted to secure the rights himself.

Hyson, best known to wrestling fans as Spike Dudley, originally submitted a trademark application for the name in May 2026, seeking protection for merchandise-related uses. The application was published in late August, beginning a period during which other parties could formally challenge the filing.

On September 24, WWE requested a 90-day extension to potentially oppose Hyson’s application, giving the company additional time to consider its options before the opposition deadline expired.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn at the beginning of November when Hyson and his trademark attorney submitted an express abandonment request on November 1. The application was subsequently listed as abandoned, ending Hyson’s attempt to register the trademark through that filing.

Just five days later, on November 6, WWE submitted its own application for the Spike Dudley name.

According to the filing, WWE is seeking trademark protection covering a range of entertainment services, including professional wrestling performances, television and online programming, wrestling-related news and information, fan club activities, and other sports entertainment services.

The timing of the filings raises questions about whether WWE and Hyson may have reached an agreement concerning the name. However, neither side has publicly confirmed any such arrangement, and the circumstances surrounding Hyson’s decision to abandon his application remain unclear.

It is also worth noting that WWE’s filing represents an application rather than confirmation that the trademark has been registered.

Hyson, 56, has largely remained outside the professional wrestling spotlight in recent years. During a 2025 appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, he revealed that he had transitioned into a career in finance with Fidelity Investments and was enjoying family life with his wife and their two children.

Despite stepping away from regular wrestling appearances, Hyson has occasionally returned for special events. WWE brought him back during WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia in 2024, while he also reunited with The Dudley Boyz during D-Von Dudley’s retirement match against The Hardys at TNA Bound For Glory in 2025.

For now, WWE’s November 6 filing marks the latest development in the trademark situation, although it remains to be seen whether the company has any plans involving the Spike Dudley name beyond securing its use for wrestling-related entertainment services.