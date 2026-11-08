Backstage Update On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Contract

Reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Mercedes Moné has had a highly successful and dominant run in the promotion since joining in early 2024. This suggests that her relationship with AEW is strong, making a contract renewal seem likely.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select’s Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question about contract discussions between Moné and AEW. He expressed his belief that Moné’s contract is not nearing its expiration. Sapp mentioned he has heard “really good things” about the relationship between Moné and AEW. He also speculated that since Moné took some time off earlier this year, she probably still has a considerable amount of time left on her contract. Furthermore, he noted that AEW is “definitely” interested in keeping Moné on the roster.

After officially signing with AEW in March 2024, ESPN reported that Moné signed a multi-year deal. She won the AEW Women’s World Title from Willow Nightingale in August at All In: London and has held the championship for 68 days. Prior to this, she held the TBS Championship for 584 days.