AEW Collision Viewership Drops For Halloween Episode On 10/31/2026

The latest television ratings for AEW Collision have been released, with the October 31, 2026 episode experiencing a significant decline in viewership compared to the previous week.

According to the latest ratings data, Saturday’s Halloween night broadcast averaged 302,000 viewers on TNT, down from the 449,000 viewers who tuned in for the October 24 episode.

The figures represent a week-over-week decrease of 147,000 viewers, or approximately 32.7%, marking a notable drop in Collision’s television audience.

In the key adults 18-49 demographic, the October 31 episode recorded a 0.06 rating. That figure was also below the 0.10 rating registered by the October 10 broadcast, although a direct week-over-week demographic comparison was not provided.

The decline came as Collision aired on Halloween night, with the Saturday evening broadcast competing for viewers during the holiday. However, the available ratings data does not establish whether Halloween scheduling was directly responsible for the decrease.

As with other AEW programming, Collision was also available to stream simultaneously on HBO Max. Viewership figures from the streaming platform are not included in the traditional Nielsen television ratings and have not been publicly released.

As a result, the reported 302,000 viewers reflect only the show’s TNT television audience rather than its total reach across television and streaming platforms.